EDWARDSVILLE – St. Boniface Church, along with St. Boniface School and Father McGivney Catholic High School all had an inspiring day on Wednesday with a visit from the Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki.

It’s not every day that a school gets a visit on Catholic Schools Week from Bishop Paprocki, but Edwardsville schools were fortunate to have him this year.

Not only did Paprocki visit with a Mass, but he also performed a touching ceremony for veterans. He then spent some time in St. Boniface School going from classroom to classroom.

Father Jeff Goeckner of St. Boniface couldn’t have been more pleased to have Bishop Paprocki visit and bless the children and veterans.

“It was a very special day,” Father Goeckner said. “Bishop Paprocki was with the kids for about an hour at the school, which was appreciated. He is a busy man and to take this time with our children during Catholic Schools Week was a real privilege. It was just a really great day for our parish and our school.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Goeckner said he was extremely pleased to recognize the veterans who were blessed afterward. He said he feels it is important for children to know the importance of what the veterans have done for them and their country.

The lesson of today with the veterans won’t be forgotten by the students, Father Goeckner said.

The Bishop and congregation were also treated with an excellent performance by the Edwardsville Catholic schools' band and choir. The band focused on different marches for the veterans, which was most appreciated by them and the others in attendance.

More like this: