Name: Reagan Parker Rose Owen

Parents: Christopher Owen, Erin Owen

Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 12 ounces

Birth Length: 19 inches

Date: 06-17-2019

Time: 6:42 a.m.

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Richard and Valerie Freeman, Godfrey IL, Marilyn Ulery, Alton IL and the Late Michael Owen, Shreveport Louisiana

Great Grandparents: Ralph Owen, Shreveport Louisiana

