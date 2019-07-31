Birth Announcement: Reagan Parker Rose Owen
July 31, 2019 2:10 PM July 31, 2019 2:43 PM
Name: Reagan Parker Rose Owen
Parents: Christopher Owen, Erin Owen
Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 12 ounces
Birth Length: 19 inches
Date: 06-17-2019
Time: 6:42 a.m.
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Grandparents: Richard and Valerie Freeman, Godfrey IL, Marilyn Ulery, Alton IL and the Late Michael Owen, Shreveport Louisiana
Great Grandparents: Ralph Owen, Shreveport Louisiana
