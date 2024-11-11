HOFFMAN ESTATES - Belleville Althoff Catholic boys soccer player Tyler Birdsong came up big for the Crusaders, in much the same way as his dad, head coach Skip Birdsong, came up big for Granite City 34 years ago in an IHSA championship game.

In 1990, Skip scored a brace (two goals) to help lead the Warriors to their last state championship under the late Gene Baker, defeating Evanston 3-1 in St Charles. In 2024, Tyler Birdsong had a hat trick, including a dramatic game-winner from the penalty spot in the 97th minute. to put the Crusaders past Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic 3-2 in the Class 2A final Saturday evening at Hoffman Estate High School.

It's Althoff's first-ever soccer championship, having lost the Class 1A final two years running, having been promoted to Class 2A after much success in Class 1A.

The Crusaders struck first. and quickly, when in the second minute, a throw-in by Tyler Pollock deflected its way to Birdsong, who put the ball into the back of the net to give Althoff a 1-0 lead. The Meteors drew level in the 17th minute, when Alex Ponduro scored off a feed from Brandon Olivera and scored to bring DeLaSalle into a 1-1 deadlock. The Meteors then took the lead in the 25th minute on an unassisted goal by Mario Ramirez to put DeLaSalle up 2-1. A clutch goal by Birdsong in the 39th minute, combining with Pollock once again, put the Crusaders level at 2-2 going into the interval.

The game remained in a stalemate, forcing extra time, when in the second half of extra time, in the 97th minute, a Crusader player was brought down in the box, resulting in a penalty Birdsong was cool under pressure and deposited the ball into the net to give Althoff a 3-2 lead. Despite a pair of good chances for the Meteors, an equalizer that would have forced a penalty kick shootout for the championship never came, allowing the Crusaders to take the state title in thrilling fashion.

The Crusaders end the season at 26-4-0 and the IHSA Class 2A championship, while the Meteors wind up their season at 27-2-2.

In the Class 3A final, Arlington Heights Hersey won the final 1-0 over Chicago Lane Tech after winning the a penalty shootout 4-2, the Huskies winding up their season at 19-3-5, while the Champions end up at 18-3-4. The result of the Class 1A final saw Normal University score three time in the second half to breakup a goalless tie and defeat Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 3-0. The Pioneers finish their season at 26-5-1, while the Cristeros end their season 21-5-2.

