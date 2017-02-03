Eagles are not the only raptors that rule the rivers

HARTFORD - Bald Eagles usually steal the spotlight this time of year, but what about other birds of prey? On Saturday, Feb. 4, TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow will showcase several live raptors at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford.

See hawks and owls up close and listen to their handlers tell you facts and stories about the birds. This informal learning opportunity will be open to the public to come and go as they please. The birds will be on display from 1 to 3 p.m. Birds which may be at the event include a Screech Owl, Bard Owl, Kestrel and Red Shouldered Hawk. This event is free. There is a charge to tour the Tower.

Treehouse Wildlife Center is a rehabilitation center for wildlife. Injured animals are cared for at the center until they are ready to be released into the wild. Sometimes, the wildlife sustains permanent injuries and become permanent residents of the center. They are often then used for educational purposes. At the center, there are large outdoor habitats for the animals that will be released and there are indoor havens for the permanent residents. Treehouse Wildlife Center has one full-time and one part-time staff member and both are paid through a grant from a local foundation. The remaining staff consists of volunteers.

“Eagles Over the Confluence” events will be held throughout February. Each event is dedicated to the American Bald Eagle that makes the Alton region its winter home. These events are sponsored by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

The Tower is open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and active military and senior citizens, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

For more information about Eagles over the Confluence and to see the full event schedule, call (618) 251-9101 or visit the events page at www.ConfluenceTower.com.

