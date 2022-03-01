BRIGHTON - Junior MaCaylin Day is a multi-dimensional student-athlete for Southwestern High School.

McCaylin DayFor the winter, Day is one of the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Day said she has always enjoyed playing her various sports.

“I love the energy sports,” she said. “I like how I can play a sport and it takes everything off my mind. I love how I can provide a positive attitude even when things don’t go my way in athletics. Sports has taught me leadership and determination.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Day is an outside hitter/outside back performer in girls volleyball and plays the wing position in girls soccer. MaCaylin also plays club soccer. She said the club sports have also helped her be positive and her best self.

Day said she plans to play college soccer at a four-year school. She is an exceptional student with a 3.4 GPA. At this time, she plans to major in occupational therapy in college.

She added that her mom and dad and brother, Gavin, have always pushed her to not give up on all her sports and academic aspirations.

“I thank my brother for always encouraging me to be healthy and better,” she added.

“I never get a day off and I always push myself at practices and I put in the work. I am always doing something. I leave one practice to go to a different one, but I love it.”

