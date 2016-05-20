Birding for Jack event set at Watershed Nature Center for June 4 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Watershed Nature Center 1591 Tower Avenue, P.O. Box 843, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Saturday, June 4, 2016 Event: Birding for Jack at Watershed Nature Center Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Date/Time: Saturday, June 4, 8 to 9 am, Family Walk 9 to 10 am Fee: Free EDWARDSVILLE - June 4th marks the birding celebration in memory of longtime Watershed friend and birding expert, Jack McCall. Please join us for a special birding event to honor Jack's memory and share in his passion for the winged world. First birding event takes place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.? guided family bird walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is recommended for ages 8 and up. This free event is open to veterans and beginners alike. Registration suggested at www.watershednaturecenter.org/calendar. For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578 or email events@watershednc.org For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending