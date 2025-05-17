U.S. Senator Tammy DuckworthWASHINGTON, D.C. – Bipartisan legislation led by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to make it easier for parents to safely embark on air travel with breast milk and breastfeeding supplies successfully passed through the U.S. Senate. Senator Duckworth’s Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Actco-led by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI)—would require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to clarify and regularly update guidance on handling breast milk, baby formula and other related nutrition products, including ice packs, in consultation with leading maternal health groups.

“After pushing for this for years, I’m proud the Senate passed this long overdue legislation that would make it easier for new moms to travel with their breast milk and the breastfeeding equipment they need to pump and feed their babies,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’ll continue to keep pushing this legislation forward to ensure the TSA keeps its employees up to speed on their own policies and updates those policies as necessary. It’s the least we can do to help parents travel through airports with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

“Moms have a tough job, and we should be doing everything we can to support them,” said Senator Daines. “The last thing mothers should have to worry about is safely transporting breast milk and formula while traveling, so I’m glad to see the bipartisan BABES Enhancement Act pass the Senate. Supporting moms and families will always be my top priority, and I look forward to getting this bill across the finish line.”

“Traveling with infants and young children can be challenging enough, but inconsistencies with TSA screening can cause serious hassles for mothers who need to keep their children fed and happy,” said Senator Cruz. “I am proud to have joined Sen. Duckworth in championing the BABES Enhancement Act, a common-sense update to the TSA’s guidance for handling liquids that will reduce inconveniences for families flying across America.”

“I am proud to see the BABES Enhancement Act pass the Senate to help ensure that families can travel with peace of mind that milk and other supplies to keep young children fed are handled with care,” said Senator Hirono. “Parents have enough to worry about when traveling and shouldn’t have to fear being harassed, humiliated, or put in danger for simply traveling with materials they need to keep their babies fed.”

The bipartisan BABES Enhancement Act would help keep breastfeeding parents and their kids safe and healthy while traveling by air. Mishandled breast milk can become contaminated, which puts children at risk.