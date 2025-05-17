Bipartisan Duckworth-Daines-Cruz-Hirono Bill to Better Protect Parents Traveling with Breast Milk Passes Senate Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bipartisan legislation led by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to make it easier for parents to safely embark on air travel with breast milk and breastfeeding supplies successfully passed through the U.S. Senate. Senator Duckworth’s Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act—co-led by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI)—would require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to clarify and regularly update guidance on handling breast milk, baby formula and other related nutrition products, including ice packs, in consultation with leading maternal health groups. “After pushing for this for years, I’m proud the Senate passed this long overdue legislation that would make it easier for new moms to travel with their breast milk and the breastfeeding equipment they need to pump and feed their babies,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’ll continue to keep pushing this legislation forward to ensure the TSA keeps its employees up to speed on their own policies and updates those policies as necessary. It’s the least we can do to help parents travel through airports with the dignity and respect they deserve.” “Moms have a tough job, and we should be doing everything we can to support them,” said Senator Daines. “The last thing mothers should have to worry about is safely transporting breast milk and formula while traveling, so I’m glad to see the bipartisan BABES Enhancement Act pass the Senate. Supporting moms and families will always be my top priority, and I look forward to getting this bill across the finish line.” “Traveling with infants and young children can be challenging enough, but inconsistencies with TSA screening can cause serious hassles for mothers who need to keep their children fed and happy,” said Senator Cruz. “I am proud to have joined Sen. Duckworth in championing the BABES Enhancement Act, a common-sense update to the TSA’s guidance for handling liquids that will reduce inconveniences for families flying across America.” “I am proud to see the BABES Enhancement Act pass the Senate to help ensure that families can travel with peace of mind that milk and other supplies to keep young children fed are handled with care,” said Senator Hirono. “Parents have enough to worry about when traveling and shouldn’t have to fear being harassed, humiliated, or put in danger for simply traveling with materials they need to keep their babies fed.” The bipartisan BABES Enhancement Act would help keep breastfeeding parents and their kids safe and healthy while traveling by air. Mishandled breast milk can become contaminated, which puts children at risk. Moreover, parents who lactate typically need to breastfeed or pump once every few hours. Failure to do so can result in a clogged milk duct or a painful infection called mastitis. The legislation would better protect families by requiring TSA to: Issue guidance promoting the hygienic handling of any breast milk, baby formula and other infant nutrition products, as well as accessories required to preserve these products; Consult with nationally recognized maternal health organizations in establishing and communicating this guidance; and Update guidance every five years to respond to emerging needs of parents and to account for developments in technology. This legislation would also direct an independent government watchdog to conduct an audit of compliance with TSA screening policies for passengers traveling with breast milk and other infant nutrition products, providing lawmakers with information related to violations of policies. A copy of the bill text is available on Senator Duckworth’s website. Duckworth has been a strong advocate in ensuring moms receive the dignity and respect they deserve while traveling. Last year, the bipartisan BABES Enhancement Act was passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate. In 2022, Duckworth pressed TSA Administrator David Pekoske for improved treatment of new mothers and Americans with disabilities from employees of the TSA. That same year, Duckworth also called on TSA to address inconsistent implementation of the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Exemption travel policy for breast milk and formula at airport security checkpoints as well as ensure new moms and their infants can travel safely without fear of harassment. Duckworth has also championed several policies that help make air travel easier for new moms. Her bipartisan Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act, which was signed into law in 2020, is helping ensure our small airports across the country support new moms and promote breastfeeding-friendly environments. The legislation builds on Duckworth's success in enacting a law that ensures all large and medium airports provide a clean, private space where moms can breastfeed or pump. As a result of her legislation, O'Hare and Midway Airports both installed free-standing lactation pods.