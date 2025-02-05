Bipartisan Duckworth-Daines-Cruz-Hirono Bill to Better Protect Parents Traveling with Breast Milk Passes Committee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, bipartisan legislation led by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to make it easier for parents to safely embark on air travel with breast milk and breastfeeding supplies successfully passed through the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST). The Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act, which Duckworth reintroduced last week alongside co-leads U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), would require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to clarify and regularly update guidance on handling breast milk, baby formula and other related nutrition products, including ice packs, in consultation with leading maternal health groups. This swift committee passage comes after the bipartisan legislation passed the Senate by unanimous consent late last year in the 118th Congress. “After hearing far too many stories about traveling moms being mistreated and wrongfully denied access to their breast milk and the breastfeeding equipment they need to take care of their babies, I’m thrilled our bipartisan legislation passed through committee—bringing us that much closer to preventing these incidents from ever happening again,” said Senator Duckworth. “Ensuring that the TSA keeps its employees up to speed on their own policies and updates those policies as necessary is the least we can do to help parents travel through airports with the dignity and respect they deserve. The Senate already passed this legislation by unanimous consent last year—now, the full Senate must pass it again so we can send it to the House as soon as possible.” “Moms have a tough job, and the last thing they need to worry about is traveling safely with breast milk and formula for their babies,” said Senator Daines. “I’m glad to see this bipartisan legislation pass out of committee and become one step closer to becoming law.” “Far too often, families traveling with infants and young children are subjected to inconsistencies when going through TSA’s screening, causing inconveniences that can make traveling together even more difficult. This simple legislation to update the TSA’s compliance guidance for the 3-1-1 liquids will help families travel without added hassles,” said Senator Cruz. “The BABES Enhancement Act will require TSA to clarify and regularly update its guidance on handling breast milk and baby formula, helping to ensure that parents and their young children can travel by air with peace of mind, knowing they can keep milk and supplies they need to keep their babies fed,” said Senator Hirono. “I am glad to see this important legislation passed out of committee and I look forward to working with Senators Duckworth, Daines, and Cruz to pass this bill to keep families and their children safe and healthy.” The bipartisan BABES Enhancement Act would help keep breastfeeding parents and their kids safe and healthy while traveling by air. Mishandled breast milk can become contaminated, which puts children at risk. Moreover, parents who lactate typically Article continues after sponsor message :text=Your%20baby%20does%20not%20need,and%20swallowing%20the%20breast%20milk.?utm_source=riverbender&utm_medium=article_link" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">need to breastfeed or pump once every few hours. Failure to do so can result in a clogged milk duct, or a painful infection called mastitis. The legislation would better protect families by requiring TSA to: Issue guidance promoting the hygienic handling of any breast milk, baby formula and other infant nutrition products, as well as accessories required to preserve these products;

Consult with nationally recognized maternal health organizations in establishing and communicating this guidance; and

Update guidance every five years to respond to emerging needs of parents and to account for developments in technology. This legislation would also direct an independent government watchdog to conduct an audit of compliance with TSA screening policies for passengers traveling with breast milk and other infant nutrition products, providing lawmakers with information related to violations of policies. A copy of the bill text is available on Senator Duckworth's website. Duckworth has been a strong advocate in ensuring moms receive the dignity and respect they deserve while traveling. In 2022, Duckworth pressed TSA Administrator David Pekoske for improved treatment of new mothers and Americans with disabilities from employees of the TSA. That same year, Duckworth also called on TSA to address inconsistent implementation of the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Exemption travel policy for breast milk and formula at airport security checkpoints as well as ensure new moms and their infants can travel safely without fear of harassment. Duckworth has also championed several policies that help make air travel easier for new moms. Her bipartisan Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act, which was signed into law in 2020, is helping ensure our small airports across the country support new moms and promote breastfeeding-friendly environments. The legislation builds on Duckworth's success in enacting a law that ensures all large and medium airports provide a clean, private space where moms can breastfeed or pump. As a result of her legislation, O'Hare and Midway Airports both installed free-standing lactation pods.