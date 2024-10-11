EDWARDSVILLE - Henry Vivian scored in the first half to put Edwardsville into the lead, but an Adam Bilzing, scored a brace (two goals) in the second half, including the game-winning penalty kick, to give Belleville West a 2-1 boys soccer win over the Tigers Thursday night, Oct. 10, 2024, at Tiger Stadium.

The win gave the Maroons the outright Southwestern Conference championship, putting West at 14-4-0 overall and 9-1-0 in the league. The Tigers fell to 9-8-1 overall and 5-5-0 in the conference.

"West is the Southwestern Conference champion," Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid said. "I am very happy for coach Jason Mathenia He is a top coach, and this is only the second time I can remember them winning the conference. It has to be special for him."

Vivian scored an unassisted goal in the first half to put the Tigers ahead 1-0, and it stayed that way until early in the second half, off a set piece, when Bilzing took a free kick from Jerard Perez and slotted the ball home to bring the Maroons level at 1-1. Vivian was stopped on a good through ball later on in the half on an opportunity to give the Tigers the lead back, keeping the scores level at 1-1.

Late in the half, West was given a penalty that Bilzing converted on for his second goal that made the final 2-1, as the Maroon defense clamped down the rest of the say to give West the three points.

The Maroons wind up the regular season next week with their senior night game at Bob Goalby Field against Granite City Monday night at 6:30 p.m., then are at Belleville Althoff Catholic next Thursday in the regular season finale at George Martz Field in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Tigers conclude their regular season at home next Thursday with a match against Rochester in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

