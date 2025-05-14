WOOD RIVER - Billy Sullivan has been named the new head coach of the East Alton-Wood River High School boys basketball program, the Athletic Director Mark Beatty announced on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Sullivan, who has served as the Highland High School junior varsity boys basketball coach for the past five seasons and twice as interim head coach, will take over the Oilers' varsity team starting this season.

Sullivan’s coaching career at Highland spans several levels, including Highland Middle School, Joseph Arthur Middle School, and Albers Elementary. He played high school basketball at Breese Central and is the founder of the Southern Illinois Raptors AAU Basketball Club. His experience as interim head coach and his long-standing involvement with the Bulldogs made him the leading candidate for the Oilers' varsity head coaching position.

"I am super excited," Sullivan said. "When the opportunity presented itself, I jumped on it, and now that it happened, I am super excited and eager to get to work."

Sullivan and former Marquette Catholic head coach Cody Best started the AAU program about four years ago, growing it from two teams to 10 teams that include seventh-grade, eighth-grade, freshman, sophomore, and junior levels. Looking ahead to the summer, Sullivan said he will keep himself busy with the incoming East Alton-Wood River boys basketball team members.

“Summer is huge time, and at Highland, I learned just how important summer is to your success in the winter season,” Sullivan said. He outlined plans for six boys' teams to play Monday nights in June with additional gym workouts, weight training, and other games for players committed to improvement.

Sullivan’s tenure at Highland includes three years coaching eighth grade and five years as JV and varsity assistant coach since 2019-20. Highland won a regional championship and posted three winning seasons.

“I have lifelong relationships from teaching and coaching here in Highland, and I will remain here for now as a teacher and keep tabs on the kids."

