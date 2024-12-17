Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER - Captain Bill Hall was honored this week for serving three decades with the Wood River Fire Department, marking a major milestone in his long and dedicated career in public safety.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Tom Stalcup presented Captain Hall with a Certificate of Recognition for his 30 years of service with the Wood River Fire Department. Stalcup also outlined some of Hall’s career highlights while presenting his certificate.

He said Hall started as an on-call firefighter from May 30, 1989 to Nov. 14, 1994 before being hired the next day as a full-time firefighter and EMT on Nov. 15, 1994. Hall also previously served as an Engineer with the Wood River Fire Department before being promoted to Captain on March 16, 2021.

Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut presented Hall with an honorary plaque, noting the changes Hall has seen over his decades of service.

“Bill’s seen an evolution of the fire service. In that time, we’ve been through four chiefs - I’m the fifth,” Stalhut said, noting the number of calls the department handles has tripled since Hall first started.

“Bill has been an exceptional employee … We’re just excited and grateful to have Bill all this time,” he added. “We’re looking forward to a few more years.”

A full recording of the Dec. 16, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

