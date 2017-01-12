EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball has added freshman Bill Awet (Sydney, Australia) to the roster.

Awet is a 6-foot, 8-inch, 200 pound forward, who has a Sudanese background, but was raised in Australia.

"He has length and athleticism," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "He has great instincts for the game."

Article continues after sponsor message

He attended St. Augustine's College, a high school in Sydney, the first semester of his junior year. He then transferred to Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida. Awet averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game as a senior at Victory Rock.

Awet arrived at SIUE in time for the start of the spring semester and will have a full four years of eligibility.

"Defensively he has the ability to rotate and blocks shots," Harris continued. "He has the versatility to guard smaller or bigger opponents and he is a capable shot-maker."

More like this: