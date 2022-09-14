Listen to the story

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus was the site of the Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride 2022, held Sept. 10-11.

This year’s ride featured 957 riders who raised $878,563.

Article continues after sponsor message

To date, Bike MS donors have raised more than $1.4 billion in the fight against multiple sclerosis.

For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Bike MS, visit www.nationalmssociety.org.

Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Marketing/PR.

More like this: