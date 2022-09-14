Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride 2022 Held Sept. 10-11 At L&C Raises $878,563
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus was the site of the Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride 2022, held Sept. 10-11.
This year’s ride featured 957 riders who raised $878,563.
To date, Bike MS donors have raised more than $1.4 billion in the fight against multiple sclerosis.
For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Bike MS, visit www.nationalmssociety.org.
Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Marketing/PR.
