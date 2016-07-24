(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals could be receiving a boost to their roster a little prior to the July 31st trade deadline as Matt Carpenter has resumed swinging a bat.

“Today was the first day of hitting BP so we’ll see how I feel tomorrow as far as soreness and recovery,” said Carpenter, who plans to repeat the process tomorrow pending how he feels.

“It feels good,” Carpenter continued, drawing on his experience with same injury a few seasons ago. “I think that my injury in ’12 was a little more significant. That being said, I’m almost on the same recovery schedule and I think this injury’s not as bad so we should be good to go.”

“The scare for me with the first time is because you just don’t know what to expect. I felt something everyday at the beginning and was like did I reinjure it, but it was just scar tissue. Now I can look back and say, I know what that is.”

Besides taking batting practice, Carpenter also did sprints around the bases–including sliding into the bag and breaking into stride from a lead-off position. All presented no issues.

“It’s a big step forward,” commented Mike Matheny. “Just stay with the process, same way with Moss and Jhonny too. They’re all progressing nicely and the reports I’m getting from the training staff have all been positive, but don’t go any further than what they’re allowing them to.”

As long as there is no setback, the expectation is that Carpenter will begin a rehab assignment later this week.

“It’s easy to go slow with an injury like this because it’s so painful at the beginning,” said Carpenter, who suffered the oblique strain on July 6th and was placed on the disabled list the next day. “Once you get past that then it gets a little annoying. You’re ready to go because you feel like you’re fine, but you’ve got to be careful.”

–Brandon Moss is still dealing with pain from the sprain in his left ankle when he’s running the bases, specifically turning to his left. Like Carpenter, he will not be traveling with the team on the upcoming road trip. Matheny was not clear if Peralta would be on the road trip with the team.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/StullySTL/status/757323997054853120