Big second half lifts Explorers over Oilers
WOOD RIVER - A six-goal second half carried the Marquette Catholic Explorers to an 8-2 victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in a non-conference game at Victory Field in Wood River on Monday night.
Marquette improves to 13-3-5.
Isaac Hendrickson netted two goals for the Explorers, while seniors Aaron Boulch and Nick LaFata each tallied a goal and an assist. Andrew Rupp, Justin Atkinson, Myles Paniagua, and Noah McClintock all scored a goal apiece.
The Oilers, who move to 12-7-1, got both of their goals from Ethan Moore. He is one of the top goal scorers in the St. Louis Metro area, with 36 on the season.
After a dominant start to the game, LaFata got the Explorers on the board in the 10th minute. However, Moore tied the game 1-1 three minutes later on a counter-attack.
With five minutes to play in the first half, Justin Atkinson fired a shot from over 30-yards away from goal that found a way into the back of the net to give Marquette a late 2-1 lead going into halftime. That proved to be vital for the Explorers.
Isaac Hendrickson netted two goals within the first nine minutes of the second half to give Marquette a three-goal cushion, which was part of a seven-goal spree by the Explorers. Boulch, McClintock, Paniagua, and Rupp found the back of the net in succession.
