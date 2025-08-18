CHICAGO — It was a weekend to remember for two Illinois Lottery players, each walking away with life-changing prizes.

One lucky online player scored a record-breaking $1,551,431 jackpot playing Illinois Super Jackpot – the largest prize ever won in the game’s history.

Illinois Super Jackpot is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide, both in-store and online, until the jackpot is won.

So far in 2025, nearly 303,000 winning tickets have been sold for the Illinois Super Jackpot, awarding over $15.7 million in total prizes to Illinois Lottery players.

There are currently more than 25 FastPlay games offered at various price points and play styles. Players can download the Illinois Lottery app to see the most up-to-date jackpots.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second big winner of the weekend came from Sunday’s Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing on August 17. One player matched all five numbers — 3-8-15-16-39 — to win a $550,000 jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at MK Simplemart, located at 8145 S. Pulaski Ave. in Chicago.

For selling the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, the store will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $5,500.

In total, over 15,800 winning tickets were sold in the Sunday midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing across Illinois.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., offering players more chances to win big.

Tickets for both Illinois Lottery Jackpot and Lucky Day Lotto are available in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

More like this: