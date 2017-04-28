(Busch Stadium) Among the highlights of the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 victory over Cincinnati on Friday night was a unique pickoff play between Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko.

“We kind of just make eye contact,” explained Gyorko. “We’ve tried it earlier in the year, not quite that same situation but I guess just the way he went to third, for some reason I felt like something might happen. Yadi and I made eye contact and we kind of just waited for it to happen. When the situation was right, he threw a perfect throw. Tried to not let him see me tipping anything off and made a great throw.”

The play occurred in the 6th inning as Lance Lynn delivered ball four to Scooter Gennett. With runners already at first and second base, Eugenio Suarez advanced from second to third. But as the runners were moving, Molina held the ball and Gyorko nonchalantly moved in behind Suarez at third. When the Cincinnati runner rounded the bag, Molina fired the ball down to Gyorko who applied the tag on the stunned Suarez.

“We talk about it a lot, actually,” shared Gyorko. “Yadi’s great about always seeing what’s going on, on the field. Not taking a play off, you could kind of say. But in any situation, just keep your head up and any way to steal an out–especially in that situation.”

“Yadi’s always on his toes and we have infielders that are in-tune to what he’s doing,” agreed Lynn. “That’s why he’s the best catcher in the game. I got myself in trouble. You get two outs on two pitches and next thing you know, you load the bases. Can’t happen. That’s what cost me a couple of innings, actually if you think about it. So, he bailed me out there and then we scored a bunch of runs in the bottom of the 6th. It was kind of a game-changing play right there.”

Besides the defensive gem, Gyorko also hit his 4th home run of the season and a present of sorts for his twin sons.

“Yeah, hopefully they sleep a little bit better tonight,” he laughed. “But it was fun. Fun to hit a home run on their birthday, pretty cool.”

–Dexter Fowler also hit his 4th HR of the year, to join Gyorko and Aledmys Diaz for the team lead.

–Kolten Wong had a double to extend his hitting streak to five consecutive games (7-16, .438).

–Seung Hwan Oh recorded the 25th save of his big league career. It was the second time he recorded 4 or more outs for a save.

