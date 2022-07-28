ST. LOUIS — Big Muddy Adventures (BMA) is excited to announce the opening of a boat rental operation at Simpson Lake, located at 1234 Marshall Road in Valley Park, MO. Starting this weekend, the public will be able to rent kayaks, canoes, and stand-up-paddleboards (SUPs) at the 72-acre lake, which is located in Simpson Park.

“Simpson Lake is an untapped, yet integral part of St. Louis’ paddling scene. We’re excited to get the opportunity to help more people explore this natural beauty located right in the heart of St. Louis County,” said Roo Yawitz, owner of BMA.

This isn’t the first foray into the rental business for Big Muddy Adventures. BMA has been the exclusive rental operator at the Boathouse in Forest Park since 2018. Since that time, Big Muddy Adventures at the Boathouse has replaced and updated the boat rental fleet, introduced bicycle rentals and hosted numerous special events and instructional classes including SUP Yoga, Moonlight Picnics and Float-in-Movies.

Big Muddy Adventures at Simpson Lake will initially offer boat rentals, but plans to add bicycles, along with a full calendar of special events and instructional classes in the near future. “Not only is Simpson Lake a great place to paddle a boat, but it’s also a great place to fish, picnic, and play. The Park’s trail system and amenities, along with its proximity to the Meramec River and the Meramec River Greenway, provide plenty of opportunities for people to get outside and get active, whether by foot, bike or boat” said Yawitz.

Big Muddy Adventures at Simpson Lake will be open Friday – Sunday, from 11am – 7pm. Full details, along with rental options and rates, are available online.

About Big Muddy Adventures:

Big Muddy Adventures, founded in 2002 by “Big Muddy” Mike Clark, is the original and only professional canoe and kayak guiding company exploring the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers in the St. Louis Region. In addition to public trips, BMA develops and guides custom youth trips and corporate outings, manages the rental operations at the Boathouse in Forest Park and operates the BMA Guide Shop, an outdoor retail store in the Central West End!

For details about Big Muddy Adventures at Simpson Lake, visit http://www.paddlesimpsonlake.com.

For details about Big Muddy Adventures, visit http://www.2muddy.com.

