SPRINGFIELD - Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford, IL., invites the public to the premiere of Big Medicine: York Outdoors, a new 35-minute documentary that elevates the story of York on Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event will also feature panel discussions, history lectures, and outdoor programming.

In collaboration with Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail and NEW Multimedia, Big Medicine: York Outdoors follows a group of Black adventurers on a transformative four-day river journey along the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana. This expedition retraces the path of the original Corps of Discovery while connecting York's legacy to the joy, healing, and empowerment that the great outdoors can provide.

York was the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition. Despite his significant contributions and perseverance during the grueling two-and-a-half-year journey, York’s story has been overshadowed in history. As Captain William Clark’s lifelong servant, he faced the unyielding reality of enslavement while other expedition members were celebrated and rewarded for their achievements.

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. The event is co-sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Society of America and the Lewis and Clark Trail Alliance.

The Big Medicine premiere features the following activities.

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. - Art in Nature with The Nature Institute

10:30 a.m. - Screening Big Medicine: York Outdoors

Article continues after sponsor message

11 a.m. - Panel discussion with Jeffrey Edison, Jen Cline, and other guests

11:30 a.m. - Birding walk with Audubon Center at Riverlands

12:30 p.m. -York: The Enslaved Body Servant of William Clark presentation with Jeffrey Edison of St. Louis County Parks Historic Sites

2 p.m. - Screening Big Medicine: York Outdoors

For more information about the screening, contact the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site at 618-251-5811 or email site interpreter Benjamin Pollard at benjamin.pollard@illinois.gov

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site is located at 1 Lewis & Clark Trail in Hartford. The historic site’s summer hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The site is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and supported in part by the Lewis and Clark Society of America.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

More like this: