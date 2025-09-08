CHICAGO — While two fortunate Powerball® players from Missouri and Texas matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s historic drawing to share the record-setting $1.787 billion jackpot, several Illinois Lottery players are also celebrating big wins.

The winning numbers for the game’s second-largest jackpot were: 11-23-44-61-62 and the Powerball 17.

Two lucky Illinois players each won $1 million after matching five numbers. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Skokie Citgo, located at 5343 Touhy Ave. in Skokie, while the other winning ticket was purchased through the Illinois Lottery app.

In addition, four players won $100,000 each after matching four numbers and the Powerball, plus the game’s Power Play® feature. And five players won $50,000 each by matching four numbers and the Powerball.

The Powerball roll began on June 2, 2025, and in that time, nearly 1.7 million winning tickets have been sold, and over $20 million in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players.

Each Powerball ticket sold is a win for the retailers, as they receive commission on every ticket sold – and a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount on any winning tickets.

It’s also a big win for education in Illinois. During this Powerball jackpot run (June 2 to Sept 6), with nearly $93 million in total ticket sales, the Illinois Lottery will be able to return over $37 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

