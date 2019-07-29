ALTON - Big Boys Southern Soul Food and Barbecue moved from Woodlands Golf Course to Mineral Springs Mall at 301 E. Broadway, Alton.

Ron Boles is the owner of Big Boys and he comes from a family of restauranteurs. His wife, Jimi Jo is also involved in the operation.

“We always wanted to be in Downtown Alton, so we made the move to Mineral Springs Mall,” Boles said. “Our sandwiches, barbecue and soul food are all really popular. We have our world-famous burnt ends, probably the most popular item. We have a Big Boy burger, our pulled pork, pork steak sandwich, and nachos are also really popular. We sell a lot of sides and we switch them out every day. This includes coleslaw, red beans, rice-baked beans, sweet potatoes, fried cabbage, green beans and corn on the cob.”

Big Boys features a wide array of chicken wings and chicken legs.

For now, Big Boys is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

For more information, call (618) 328-3647.

