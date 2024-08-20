Big Boy No. 4014 Embarks on Heartland of America Tour
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A relic of American railroad history, Big Boy No. 4014, continues to captivate train enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Originally delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in December 1941, this colossal locomotive has a storied past, having traveled over a million miles in its 20 years of service before its retirement in December 1961.
Big Boy No. 4014 will depart on the "Heartland of America Tour" on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and travel across nine additional states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. The eight-week tour concludes in late October. No. 4014 will be on display in the following locations:
- Sunday, Sept. 8: Rochelle, Illinois (Chicago metro area)
- Sunday, Oct. 6: Houston, Texas
- Thursday/Friday, Oct. 10-11: Fort Worth, Texas
Big Boy No. 4014, part of a fleet of 25 locomotives built exclusively for Union Pacific, is notable for its immense size and engineering prowess. Measuring 132 feet in length and weighing 1.2 million pounds, the locomotive's articulated frame allowed it to navigate curves despite its considerable length. The 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, comprising four leading wheels, two sets of eight driving wheels, and four trailing wheels, further underscored its engineering sophistication.
The Heartland of America Tour schedule is below and will include a stop through St. Louis.
These massive engines were primarily used to haul freight between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Today, seven Big Boys remain on public display across the United States, in cities such as St. Louis, Missouri; Dallas, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; Denver, Colorado; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the Rail Giants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, with the goal of restoring it to operational condition. The multi-year restoration project culminated in May 2019 when No. 4014 returned to service to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's completion.
The revival of Big Boy No. 4014 serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of American railroads and the engineering marvels that powered them.
As it steams through the American landscape once more, it continues to evoke a sense of nostalgia and admiration for a bygone era of rail travel.
Heartland of America Tour
Note: All schedule times and locations are subject to change. Please check back periodically for updates and be aware there is no public access to the Big Boy outside these listed stops. Overnight stops are closed to the public unless otherwise noted; afternoon arrival times are not available.
|Wednesday, August 28
|Cheyenne, Wyo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Sidney, Neb.
|Kimball, Neb.
E. 1st St. & S. Walnut St.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:00 Noon MT
12:30 p.m. MT
|Thursday, August 29
|Sidney, Neb. (9:00 a.m. departure) to North Platte, Neb.
|Ogallala, Neb.
S. Spruce St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|12:00 Noon MT
12:30 p.m. MT
|Friday, August 30
|Locomotive Maintenance
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Saturday, August 31
|North Platte, Neb.
|Private Union Pacific Employee Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
Employee Event Information
|Sunday, Sept. 1
|North Platte, Neb. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Grand Island, Neb.
|Overton, Neb.
Pedestrian Overpass
Wayside Park
Near C St. & Hwy. 30
|Arrival
Depart
|12:00 Noon CT
12:30 p.m. CT
|Monday, Sept. 2
|Grand Island, Neb. (9:00 am departure) to Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Columbus, Neb.
26th Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:30 a.m. CT
|Omaha, Neb.
Durham Museum
801 S. 10th St.
|Arrival
Depart
|2:45 p.m. CT
4:45 p.m. CT
|Union Pacific Museum cab ride auction! Visit rarauctions.com/upm for more information.
|Tuesday, Sept. 3
|Locomotive Maintenance
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Wednesday, Sept. 4
|Council Bluffs, Iowa (8:00 a.m. departure) to Boone, Iowa.
|Union Pacific Museum cab ride auction! Visit rarauctions.com/upm for more information.
|Carroll, Iowa
Old Depot
407 W. 5th St.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:30 p.m. CT
1:00 p.m. CT
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|Boone, Iowa (9:00 a.m. departure) to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Belle Plaine, Iowa.
9th Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|12:15 p.m. CT
12:30 p.m. CT
|Friday, Sept. 6
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa (9:00 a.m. departure) to Rochelle, Ill.
|Grand Mound, Iowa
Smith St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:15 a.m. CT
|Sterling, Ill.
Sterling Marketplace
111 W. 2nd St.
|Arrival
Depart
|1:30 p.m. CT
1:45 p.m. CT
|Saturday, Sept. 7
|Rochelle, Ill.
|Private Union Pacific Employee Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
Employee Event Information
|Sunday, Sept. 8
|Rochelle, Ill.
Union Pacific Ike Evans Global III Terminal
2701 Intermodal Drive
|On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public.
|Monday, Sept. 9
|Rochelle, Ill. (8:00 a.m. departure) to Villa Grove, Ill.
|Rochelle, Ill.
Rochelle Railroad Park
124 N. 9th St.
|Arrival
Depart
|8:45 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. CT
|Watseka, Ill.
North St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|5:00 p.m. CT
5:30 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|Villa Grove, Ill. (9:00 a.m. departure) to St. Louis, Mo.
|Nokomis, Ill.
Maple St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|12:15 p.m. CT
12:45 p.m. CT
|Wednesday, Sept. 11
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Private Union Pacific Employee Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
Employee Event Information
|Thursday, Sept. 12
|St. Louis, Mo. (8:30 a.m. departure) to Poplar Bluff, Mo.
|De Soto, Mo.
Commercial St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:30 a.m. CT
|Arcadia - Ironton, Mo.
Arcadia Valley Amtrak Station
13700 MO-21
|Arrival
Depart
|1:30 p.m. CT
2:00 p.m. CT
|Friday, Sept. 13
|Poplar Bluff, Mo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Jonesboro, Ark.
|Piggott, Ark.
Jackson St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|1:30 p.m. CT
2:00 p.m. CT
|Saturday, Sept. 14
|Jonesboro, Ark. (9:00 a.m. departure) to North Little Rock, Ark.
|Hickory Ridge, Ark.
Laurel St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|10:30 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. CT
|Brinkley, Ark.
Central Delta Depot Museum
100 W. Cypress St.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:15 p.m. CT
12:45 p.m. CT
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
Pine Bluff Museum Depot
201 E. 4th Ave
|Arrival
Depart
|3:00 p.m. CT
3:30 p.m. CT
|Sunday, Sept. 15
|North Little Rock, Ark.
1000 W 4th St.
|Private Union Pacific Employee Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS until 5:00 p.m.
Employee Event Information
Public Viewing Only: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CT
|Monday, Sept. 16
|North Little Rock, Ark. (8:00 a.m. departure) to Texarkana, Ark.
|Kingsland, Ark.
Johnny Cash Birthplace
Maple St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:45 a.m. CT
12:15 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
|Texarkana, Ark. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Dallas, Texas
|Big Sandy, Texas
Pearl St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|1:00 p.m. CT
1:45 p.m. CT
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
|Dallas, Texas
|Private Union Pacific Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Thursday, Sept. 19
|Dallas, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Hearne, Texas
|Mexia, Texas
East Commerce St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|12:45 p.m. CT
1:15 p.m. CT
|Friday, Sept. 20 – Thursday, Oct. 3
|Locomotive Maintenance
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Friday, Oct. 4
|Hearne, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Houston, Texas
|Navasota, Texas
E. McAlpine St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:30 a.m. CT
|Hempstead, Texas
Wilkins St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|12:15 p.m. CT
12:45 p.m. CT
|Saturday, Oct. 5
|Houston, Texas
|Private Union Pacific Employee Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
Employee Event Information
|Sunday, Oct. 6
|Houston, Texas
Houston Amtrak
902 Washington Ave.
|On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public.
|Monday, Oct. 7
|Houston, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Bryan, Texas
|Spring, Texas
Elm Street Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:30 a.m. CT
|Navasota, Texas
E. McAlpine St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|1:30 p.m. CT
2:00 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, Oct. 8
|Bryan, Texas
Wellborn Road and F & B Road Crossing
|Viewing Only
|Wednesday, Oct. 9
|Bryan, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Fort Worth, Texas
|Marlin, Texas
Wood St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:45 a.m. CT
12:15 p.m. CT
|West, Texas
Broadway St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|1:45 p.m. CT
2:15 p.m. CT
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|Fort Worth, Texas
275 W. Lancaster Ave.
|On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public.
|Friday, Oct. 11
|Fort Worth, Texas
275 W. Lancaster Ave.
|On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public.
|Saturday, Oct. 12
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Private Union Pacific Employee Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
Employee Event Information
|Sunday, Oct. 13
|Fort Worth, Texas (8:00 a.m. departure) to McAlester, Okla.
|Durant, Okla.
Louisiana St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|1:15 p.m. CT
1:45 p.m. CT
|Monday, Oct. 14
|McAlester, Okla. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Coffeyville, Kan.
|Muskogee, Okla.
Okmulgee St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:30 a.m. CT
|Claremore, Okla.
Florence Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|1:15 p.m. CT
1:45 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|Coffeyville, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Kansas City, Mo.
|Osawatomie, Kan.
W. Pacific Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|2:15 p.m. CT
2:45 p.m. CT
|Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|Arrival
|6:45 p.m. CT
|Wednesday, Oct. 16
|Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|Viewing Only
|Thursday, Oct. 17
|Kansas City, Mo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Salina, Kan.
|Topeka, Kan.
Great Overland Station
701 N. Kansas Ave.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:15 p.m. CT
12:45 p.m. CT
|Friday, Oct. 18
|Salina, Kan.
Salina Depot
400 N. 13th St.
|Viewing Only
|Saturday, Oct. 19
|Salina, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Hays, Kan.
|Wilson, Kan.
Avenue E Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:30 a.m. CT
|Sunday, Oct. 20
|Hays, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Sharon Springs, Kan.
|Grainfield, Kan.
Main St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|12:00 Noon CT
12:30 p.m. CT
|Monday, Oct. 21
|Sharon Springs, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Denver, Colo.
|Strasburg, Colo.
Monroe St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|3:45 p.m MT
4:15 p.m. MT
|Tuesday, Oct. 22
|Denver, Colo.
|Private Union Pacific Employee Event
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
Employee Event Information
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
|Denver, Colo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Cheyenne, Wyo.
|Greeley, Colo.
10th St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|12:35 p.m MT
1:05 p.m. MT
Key Definitions
On Display Admission to display days are free (no tickets required), though parking at surrounding parking facilities may involve a charge. These are the best times to see the Big Boy.
Passenger Excursion Opportunities to ride are rare, but when they are available as a fundraiser for charitable groups, they are listed on this schedule. Any passenger excursion tickets are sold by outside entities -- not Union Pacific -- and are not available on the day of the excursion. There will not be a passenger excursion during the Heartland of America tour, though there will be an exciting opportunity to ride in the Big Boy's cab! As part of the tour, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will be auctioning off four cab rides on Big Boy No. 4014, with proceeds going to two worthy causes: the Union Pacific Museum Association and Union Pacific’s Friend-to-Friend Network, a nonprofit that benefits railroad families in times of need, such as medical or natural disaster hardships. The auction starts Monday, Aug. 12 and ends Monday, Aug. 19. Details can be found at https://rarauctions.com/upm .
Overnight Stops Locations where the Big Boy stops overnight are closed to the public due to safety and security reasons, unless otherwise noted on the schedule. Non-employees who access these locations without permission will be treated as trespassers. Afternoon arrival times are not available.
Westward Bound Tour
Earlier this summer, Union Pacific's legendary Big Boy No. 4014 toured in five states during its 2024 Westward Bound Tour from Wyoming to California. In addition, this mighty steam locomotive was on public display for two days each in Roseville, California and Ogden, Utah. During the tour, the Union Pacific Museum hosted a special, sold-out passenger trip from Roseville to Sparks, Nevada. The unique experience was the annual gala fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and provided a rare opportunity to travel on this historic heritage equipment. In all, Big Boy No. 4014 will visit 14 of the 23 states Union Pacific serves in 2024.
Union Pacific Steam Club
To be notified when news about Union Pacific's legendary steam program becomes available, join the Official Union Pacific Steam Club at http://UP.com/SteamClub ! Steam club members always get notified first when news about Union Pacific's steam program is released!
Future Schedules
Last fall, we had anticipated including Boise, Idaho, and Portland, Oregon on the Westward Bound tour. As planning continued, we determined that the network capacity on our northern corridor could not accommodate Big Boy No. 4014 along with anticipated demand on a single track. Our goal is to share the Big Boy with as many rail fans as possible across our network, and we look forward to seeing everyone track side – 25 feet back – this fall.
