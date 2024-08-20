CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A relic of American railroad history, Big Boy No. 4014, continues to captivate train enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Originally delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in December 1941, this colossal locomotive has a storied past, having traveled over a million miles in its 20 years of service before its retirement in December 1961.

Big Boy No. 4014 will depart on the "Heartland of America Tour" on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and travel across nine additional states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. The eight-week tour concludes in late October. No. 4014 will be on display in the following locations:

Sunday, Sept. 8: Rochelle, Illinois (Chicago metro area)

(Chicago metro area) Sunday, Oct. 6: Houston, Texas

Thursday/Friday, Oct. 10-11: Fort Worth, Texas

Big Boy No. 4014, part of a fleet of 25 locomotives built exclusively for Union Pacific, is notable for its immense size and engineering prowess. Measuring 132 feet in length and weighing 1.2 million pounds, the locomotive's articulated frame allowed it to navigate curves despite its considerable length. The 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, comprising four leading wheels, two sets of eight driving wheels, and four trailing wheels, further underscored its engineering sophistication.

The Heartland of America Tour schedule is below and will include a stop through St. Louis.

These massive engines were primarily used to haul freight between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Today, seven Big Boys remain on public display across the United States, in cities such as St. Louis, Missouri; Dallas, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; Denver, Colorado; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the Rail Giants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, with the goal of restoring it to operational condition. The multi-year restoration project culminated in May 2019 when No. 4014 returned to service to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's completion.

The revival of Big Boy No. 4014 serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of American railroads and the engineering marvels that powered them.

As it steams through the American landscape once more, it continues to evoke a sense of nostalgia and admiration for a bygone era of rail travel.



Heartland of America Tour

Note: All schedule times and locations are subject to change. Please check back periodically for updates and be aware there is no public access to the Big Boy outside these listed stops. Overnight stops are closed to the public unless otherwise noted; afternoon arrival times are not available.



Wednesday, August 28 Cheyenne, Wyo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Sidney, Neb. Kimball, Neb.

E. 1st St. & S. Walnut St. Arrival

Depart 12:00 Noon MT

12:30 p.m. MT Thursday, August 29 Sidney, Neb. (9:00 a.m. departure) to North Platte, Neb. Ogallala, Neb.

S. Spruce St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:00 Noon MT

12:30 p.m. MT Friday, August 30 Locomotive Maintenance

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Saturday, August 31 North Platte, Neb. Private Union Pacific Employee Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Employee Event Information Sunday, Sept. 1 North Platte, Neb. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Grand Island, Neb. Overton, Neb.

Pedestrian Overpass

Wayside Park

Near C St. & Hwy. 30 Arrival

Depart 12:00 Noon CT

12:30 p.m. CT Monday, Sept. 2 Grand Island, Neb. (9:00 am departure) to Council Bluffs, Iowa Columbus, Neb.

26th Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT Omaha, Neb.

Durham Museum

801 S. 10th St. Arrival

Depart 2:45 p.m. CT

4:45 p.m. CT Union Pacific Museum cab ride auction! Visit rarauctions.com/upm for more information. Tuesday, Sept. 3 Locomotive Maintenance

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Wednesday, Sept. 4 Council Bluffs, Iowa (8:00 a.m. departure) to Boone, Iowa. Union Pacific Museum cab ride auction! Visit rarauctions.com/upm for more information. Carroll, Iowa

Old Depot

407 W. 5th St. Arrival

Depart 12:30 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 5 Boone, Iowa (9:00 a.m. departure) to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Belle Plaine, Iowa.

9th Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 6 Cedar Rapids, Iowa (9:00 a.m. departure) to Rochelle, Ill. Grand Mound, Iowa

Smith St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:15 a.m. CT Sterling, Ill.

Sterling Marketplace

111 W. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 1:30 p.m. CT

1:45 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 7 Rochelle, Ill. Private Union Pacific Employee Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Employee Event Information Sunday, Sept. 8 Rochelle, Ill.

Union Pacific Ike Evans Global III Terminal

2701 Intermodal Drive On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT

Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public. Monday, Sept. 9 Rochelle, Ill. (8:00 a.m. departure) to Villa Grove, Ill. Rochelle, Ill.

Rochelle Railroad Park

124 N. 9th St. Arrival

Depart 8:45 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. CT Watseka, Ill.

North St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 5:00 p.m. CT

5:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Sept. 10 Villa Grove, Ill. (9:00 a.m. departure) to St. Louis, Mo. Nokomis, Ill.

Maple St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:45 p.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 11 St. Louis, Mo. Private Union Pacific Employee Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Employee Event Information Thursday, Sept. 12 St. Louis, Mo. (8:30 a.m. departure) to Poplar Bluff, Mo. De Soto, Mo.

Commercial St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT Arcadia - Ironton, Mo.

Arcadia Valley Amtrak Station

13700 MO-21 Arrival

Depart 1:30 p.m. CT

2:00 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 13 Poplar Bluff, Mo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Jonesboro, Ark. Piggott, Ark.

Jackson St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:30 p.m. CT

2:00 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 14 Jonesboro, Ark. (9:00 a.m. departure) to North Little Rock, Ark. Hickory Ridge, Ark.

Laurel St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Brinkley, Ark.

Central Delta Depot Museum

100 W. Cypress St. Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:45 p.m. CT Pine Bluff, Ark.

Pine Bluff Museum Depot

201 E. 4th Ave Arrival

Depart 3:00 p.m. CT

3:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Sept. 15 North Little Rock, Ark.

1000 W 4th St. Private Union Pacific Employee Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS until 5:00 p.m.

Employee Event Information

Public Viewing Only: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CT Monday, Sept. 16 North Little Rock, Ark. (8:00 a.m. departure) to Texarkana, Ark. Kingsland, Ark.

Johnny Cash Birthplace

Maple St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:45 a.m. CT

12:15 p.m. CT Tuesday, Sept. 17 Texarkana, Ark. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Dallas, Texas Big Sandy, Texas

Pearl St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:00 p.m. CT

1:45 p.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 18 Dallas, Texas Private Union Pacific Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Thursday, Sept. 19 Dallas, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Hearne, Texas Mexia, Texas

East Commerce St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:45 p.m. CT

1:15 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 20 – Thursday, Oct. 3 Locomotive Maintenance

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Friday, Oct. 4 Hearne, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Houston, Texas Navasota, Texas

E. McAlpine St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT Hempstead, Texas

Wilkins St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:45 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 5 Houston, Texas Private Union Pacific Employee Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Employee Event Information Sunday, Oct. 6 Houston, Texas

Houston Amtrak

902 Washington Ave. On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT

Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public. Monday, Oct. 7 Houston, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Bryan, Texas Spring, Texas

Elm Street Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT Navasota, Texas

E. McAlpine St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:30 p.m. CT

2:00 p.m. CT Tuesday, Oct. 8 Bryan, Texas

Wellborn Road and F & B Road Crossing Viewing Only Wednesday, Oct. 9 Bryan, Texas (9:00 a.m. departure) to Fort Worth, Texas Marlin, Texas

Wood St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:45 a.m. CT

12:15 p.m. CT West, Texas

Broadway St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:45 p.m. CT

2:15 p.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 10 Fort Worth, Texas

275 W. Lancaster Ave. On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT

Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public. Friday, Oct. 11 Fort Worth, Texas

275 W. Lancaster Ave. On Display: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT

Admission to see the Big Boy is Free and Open to the Public. Saturday, Oct. 12 Fort Worth, Texas Private Union Pacific Employee Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Employee Event Information Sunday, Oct. 13 Fort Worth, Texas (8:00 a.m. departure) to McAlester, Okla. Durant, Okla.

Louisiana St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:15 p.m. CT

1:45 p.m. CT Monday, Oct. 14 McAlester, Okla. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Coffeyville, Kan. Muskogee, Okla.

Okmulgee St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT Claremore, Okla.

Florence Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:15 p.m. CT

1:45 p.m. CT Tuesday, Oct. 15 Coffeyville, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Kansas City, Mo. Osawatomie, Kan.

W. Pacific Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 2:15 p.m. CT

2:45 p.m. CT Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Arrival 6:45 p.m. CT Wednesday, Oct. 16 Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Viewing Only Thursday, Oct. 17 Kansas City, Mo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Salina, Kan. Topeka, Kan.

Great Overland Station

701 N. Kansas Ave. Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:45 p.m. CT Friday, Oct. 18 Salina, Kan.

Salina Depot

400 N. 13th St. Viewing Only Saturday, Oct. 19 Salina, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Hays, Kan. Wilson, Kan.

Avenue E Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT Sunday, Oct. 20 Hays, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Sharon Springs, Kan. Grainfield, Kan.

Main St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:00 Noon CT

12:30 p.m. CT Monday, Oct. 21 Sharon Springs, Kan. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Denver, Colo. Strasburg, Colo.

Monroe St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 3:45 p.m MT

4:15 p.m. MT Tuesday, Oct. 22 Denver, Colo. Private Union Pacific Employee Event

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Employee Event Information Wednesday, Oct. 23 Denver, Colo. (9:00 a.m. departure) to Cheyenne, Wyo. Greeley, Colo.

10th St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:35 p.m MT

1:05 p.m. MT

Key Definitions

On Display Admission to display days are free (no tickets required), though parking at surrounding parking facilities may involve a charge. These are the best times to see the Big Boy.

Passenger Excursion Opportunities to ride are rare, but when they are available as a fundraiser for charitable groups, they are listed on this schedule. Any passenger excursion tickets are sold by outside entities -- not Union Pacific -- and are not available on the day of the excursion. There will not be a passenger excursion during the Heartland of America tour, though there will be an exciting opportunity to ride in the Big Boy's cab! As part of the tour, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will be auctioning off four cab rides on Big Boy No. 4014, with proceeds going to two worthy causes: the Union Pacific Museum Association and Union Pacific’s Friend-to-Friend Network, a nonprofit that benefits railroad families in times of need, such as medical or natural disaster hardships. The auction starts Monday, Aug. 12 and ends Monday, Aug. 19. Details can be found at https://rarauctions.com/upm .

Overnight Stops Locations where the Big Boy stops overnight are closed to the public due to safety and security reasons, unless otherwise noted on the schedule. Non-employees who access these locations without permission will be treated as trespassers. Afternoon arrival times are not available.

Westward Bound Tour

Earlier this summer, Union Pacific's legendary Big Boy No. 4014 toured in five states during its 2024 Westward Bound Tour from Wyoming to California. In addition, this mighty steam locomotive was on public display for two days each in Roseville, California and Ogden, Utah. During the tour, the Union Pacific Museum hosted a special, sold-out passenger trip from Roseville to Sparks, Nevada. The unique experience was the annual gala fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and provided a rare opportunity to travel on this historic heritage equipment. In all, Big Boy No. 4014 will visit 14 of the 23 states Union Pacific serves in 2024.

Union Pacific Steam Club

To be notified when news about Union Pacific's legendary steam program becomes available, join the Official Union Pacific Steam Club at http://UP.com/SteamClub ! Steam club members always get notified first when news about Union Pacific's steam program is released!

Future Schedules

Last fall, we had anticipated including Boise, Idaho, and Portland, Oregon on the Westward Bound tour. As planning continued, we determined that the network capacity on our northern corridor could not accommodate Big Boy No. 4014 along with anticipated demand on a single track. Our goal is to share the Big Boy with as many rail fans as possible across our network, and we look forward to seeing everyone track side – 25 feet back – this fall.

