Bicyclist Transported to Trauma Center After Being Struck By Car at Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - A bicyclist was transported to a trauma center after being struck by a car at Eastport Plaza Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at new Horseshoe Lake Road.
Collinsville Fire Department Chief Kevin Edmond said the person was taken to a trauma center, but was conscious and alert when transported and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
The incident was not affiliated with the marijuana dispensary about a mile away as previously thought by some, he said.