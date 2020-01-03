COLLINSVILLE - A bicyclist was transported to a trauma center after being struck by a car at Eastport Plaza Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at new Horseshoe Lake Road.

Collinsville Fire Department Chief Kevin Edmond said the person was taken to a trauma center, but was conscious and alert when transported and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The incident was not affiliated with the marijuana dispensary about a mile away as previously thought by some, he said.