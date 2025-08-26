WOOD RIVER — Wood River Fire Department,Wood River Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to a bicyclist being struck.

A 68-year-old bicyclist was struck Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2025, on Wesley Drive in front of the Wood River Walmart when a motorist turning left into the store’s entrance collided with the rider, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Wood River Bicyclist Struck

The incident occurred as the bicyclist was traveling downhill on Wesley Drive. Emergency responders called Air Evac, which landed its medical helicopter in the grassy area in front of the Walmart to transport the victim to a hospital in St. Louis.

The victim had a head injury but was alert and conscious according to Chief Wells.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

