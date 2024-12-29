GODFREY — A traffic crash involving a bicyclist and a pickup truck on Sunday evening, Dec. 29, 2024, resulted in the death of the cyclist, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 6:26 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2024, in the 4100 block of Humbert Road in unincorporated Alton. According to preliminary investigations, a vehicle, described as a blue pickup truck, struck the bicyclist and subsequently fled the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the bicyclist was pronounced dead following the collision. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of family members.

As investigators work at the scene, Humbert Road between Union School Road and Randolph Street has been temporarily closed to traffic.

The sheriff's office has stated that further updates will be provided as the investigation develops.

