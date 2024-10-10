ALTON - A bicyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Alton. The collision took place around 4:26 p.m. on Fosterburg Road at the intersection with Wonderland Drive.

Emergency responders from the Alton Fire Department arrived at the scene and found the victim, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of now, authorities have not disclosed the identities of those involved in the incident or provided details regarding the circumstances of the collision.

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the crash.