ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An adult male bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, June 19, 2025, in the 9900 block of Big Bend Boulevard near Grant’s Trail, St. Louis County Police said.

Officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded at 12:27 p.m.Thursday to a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, they found the bicyclist with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

