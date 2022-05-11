GODFREY – Bickle Electric Contracting Co., Inc. has been chosen as the May 2022 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Located in Edwardsville at 4795 Section Line Road, the family-owned electrical contracting firm is owned by Rob and Erin Bickle. Open since 2012, it has been operating for the past 10 years, providing both commercial and residential services.

Rob Bickle is a licensed, IBEW journeyman wireman. He has been working as an electrician for close to 30 years. His wife, Erin, is known to many as the director of Refuge, a Wood River-based non-profit serving children and families throughout Madison County.

Residential services range from installing entire electrical systems to running power to a homeowner’s new pool, hot tub, or workshop. They also provide electrical service upgrades, and the installation of smoke detectors, outlets including GFCIs, ceiling fans, home generators, and still more.

Commercial services include the renovation and upgrading of existing electrical systems or the installation of a new system. They also provide office and retail uplifts and additions; power distribution, voice, and data systems; standby generators and equipment installations; fire alarm systems; ballast lamp replacements; and much more.

Bickle Electric provides up-front pricing to any of its customers before a project begins. Technicians are also available around the clock if the need arises. “Bickle Electric provides quality work at a fair price,” noted Erin Bickle. “We place the highest priority on the quality of our work and the satisfaction of our clients.”

“From new installations to troubleshooting tough electrical issues, we have the skill and ability to meet all a customer’s needs,” Erin said. “We provide a wide range of electrical services, from the small and easy to the large and complex.”

“We pride ourselves on the integrity of our service and its costs. Our tagline is ‘wired to serve’ and we truly serve our customers. We love what we do; no job is too small,” she added.

During its past 10 years, Bickle Electric has managed to continue operating and growing despite the challenges it has faced. One of these challenges has been to find, grow, and maintain a workforce that can meet the demands of the workload.

“Deciding strategically how to grow while maintaining the integrity of our work was a challenge,” said Erin. “And accepting that not all work is ‘good’ work.”

In the last five years, Bickle Electric had grown to the point of relocating so that they could accommodate the level of work they were taking on. This also led to more job openings and the creation of much-needed added office space.

As a union shop, staffing ebbs and flows with demand, and their latest accommodations work well with that flow. Currently with a team of 12 but often employing as many as 18, employees continually learn and develop through training. This allows them to grow and perform expertly within their area of work.

“Knowing when to move forward is something we worked through in our early years,” Erin added. “Overall, every challenge or setback made us stronger. The greatest opportunities in running our business have come through the people we have met. Serving in this community has truly been the best.”

The Bickles also developed a solid commitment to community service. Both have actively served as directors on several non-profit boards over the years. Their company sponsors several non-profit organizations as well. Local non-profits benefitting from their commitment to the health of the community have included Refuge, Riverbend Family Ministries, YWCA, and still others.

To learn more about Bickle Electric Contracting Co., visit online at bickleelectric.com, or call (618) 259-4499. They can also be found on Facebook, @bickleelectric.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Adrianna Lock, Kristen Ryrie, Leslie Schobernd, Martha Schultz, Amy Smith, and Kathy Weaver.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

