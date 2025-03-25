ALTON - The Alton River Dragons are excited to announce the addition of infielder Ryan Bibb and the return of catcher Luke Melton for his second season.

Bibb is the latest player the River Dragons have had come from Webster University, continuing that pipeline. He is in his first season at Webster after starting his college career at John A Logan College. The junior in standing is a native of Elizabethtown, KY and also has summer baseball experience, playing in 2023 with Richmond of the Great Lakes League. That summer he played in 14 games.

Bibb is the second Webster player added to this season’s roster, with pitcher Bauer Dalke announced earlier.

The new addition is joined by Melton, a redshirt sophomore from Eastern Illinois. The Lindbergh High School alum spent all of last summer with Alton batting .268 with a .429 on-base % while slugging two homers. This will be Melton’s third season of summer baseball having also played the 2023 season with Jefferson City of the M.I.N.K League.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with Melton, his fellow Eastern Illinois teammate outfielder Eli Hill was previously announced as returning for his second season as well. By coincidence or not, the two have been teammates together since they both played for Jefferson City in the summer of ‘23.

\

The River Dragons full current list of announced players can be found on the team’s official website.

The 2025 season begins Tuesday May 27th at Jackson with the home opener slated for Saturday May 31st vs. Quincy.

The team is also expected to announce its next field manager soon. Previous manager Noah Suarez announced earlier this month that he has received a promotion at Eureka College which will prevent him from continuing in the River Dragons role.

More like this: