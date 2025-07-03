GODFREY – The Beverly Farm annual fireworks display, which was postponed due to rain on June 27, 2025, has been rescheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. on our campus in Godfrey, Illinois. The event is open to the public and promises an evening full of fun, entertainment, and patriotic celebration.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

• Time: Arrive as early as 8 p.m. Quick Bite Frozen Treats ice cream truck will also be on campus beginning at 8 p.m. Fireworks display begins at approx. 9:30 p.m.

• Location: Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

• Admission: Free

Arrive as early as 8 p.m. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the fireworks. The Quick Bite Frozen Treats ice cream truck will be on-site starting at 8 p.m. The Quick Bite ice cream truck offers a variety of frozen desserts priced from $2 to $5 each.

Our spectacular fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. The best viewing area for the fireworks will be the large lawn area along Humbert Road, between Beverly Farm’s Administration Building and the Hardin Apartments.

“This is one of our favorite traditions at Beverly Farm,” said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. “We look forward to welcoming our residents, staff, families, and our neighbors from the greater Riverbend community to enjoy a summer evening of celebration and togetherness here with us.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome. Parking is available on the Beverly Farm campus. If you plan to attend the fireworks display, do not bring any personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages or weapons on to the Beverly Farm campus.

In case of inclement weather, any possible delays or postponement will be shared on the Beverly Farm social media channels.

Join us for an unforgettable summer evening under the stars!

Due to prior staff commitments, the TLC & Co. performance that was planned for the evening of June 27, 2025, could not be rescheduled for July 11, 2025.

