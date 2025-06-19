GODFREY – Beverly Farm Foundation is excited to announce that it will host its annual fireworks display on the evening of Friday, June 27, 2025, on its campus in Godfrey. The event is open to the public and promises an evening full of fun, entertainment, and patriotic celebration.

Event Details:

Date : Friday, June 27, 2025

: Friday, June 27, 2025 Time : Arrive as early as 7:30 p.m. TLC & Co. Performance begins at 8 p.m. Quick Bite Frozen Treats ice cream truck arrives at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks display begins at approx. 9:30 p.m.

: Arrive as early as 7:30 p.m. TLC & Co. Performance begins at 8 p.m. Quick Bite Frozen Treats ice cream truck arrives at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks display begins at approx. 9:30 p.m. Location : Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

: Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035 Admission: Free

Festivities will begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Beverly Farm Pavilion with a special performance by TLC & Co., Beverly Farm’s talented resident performance group. Guests are invited to come early, bring lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy the show and the fireworks.

Following the performance, guests can treat themselves to a sweet, frosty snack from the Quick Bite Frozen Treats ice cream truck, which will be on-site starting at 8:30 p.m. The Quick Bite ice cream truck offers a variety of frozen desserts priced from $2 to $5 each.

The highlight of the evening will be a spectacular fireworks display, which will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. The best viewing area for the fireworks will be the large lawn area along Godfrey Road, between Beverly Farm’s Administration Building and the Hardin Apartments.

“This is one of our favorite traditions at Beverly Farm,” said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. “We look forward to welcoming our residents, staff, families, and our neighbors from the greater Riverbend community to enjoy a summer evening of celebration and togetherness here with us.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome. Parking is available on the Beverly Farm campus. If you plan to attend the fireworks display, do not bring any personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages or weapons on to the Beverly Farm campus.

In case of inclement weather, any possible delays or postponement will be shared on the Beverly Farm social media channels.

Join us for an unforgettable summer evening under the stars!

