GODFREY — Beverly Farm Foundation is proud to announce that Steve Marso, owner of the Alton River Dragons Prospect League baseball team, has been named the recipient of its 2025 Community Champion Award. This annual honor is presented to a local leader who demonstrates outstanding commitment to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and making a lasting impact in the Riverbend community.

Mr. Marso was recognized for his steadfast support of the Beverly Farm Foundation and his efforts to promote inclusion, awareness, and community engagement through the power of sports. Under his leadership, the Alton River Dragons have hosted multiple Beverly Farm Night events at Lloyd Hopkins Field, offering residents of Beverly Farm and their families a memorable ballpark experience. He also partnered with Beverly Farm to host a First Responder Softball Game and Home Run Derby at Lloyd Hopkins Field on May 10th. These events have helped foster friendships, boost confidence, and deepen community ties.

“Steve’s dedication to creating inclusive experiences both on and off the field has touched so many lives,” said Crystal Officer, CEO of the Beverly Farm Foundation. “His compassion, vision, and unwavering support for our mission make him truly deserving of this award.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to supporting Beverly Farm, Marso and the River Dragons have consistently prioritized community partnerships, youth engagement, and charitable initiatives throughout the greater riverbend area.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Marso. “Beverly Farm is a cornerstone of our community, and it’s been a privilege to partner with them. The joy and energy their residents bring to the ballpark remind us all why we do what we do.”

About Beverly Farm Foundation

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation, and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. At Beverly Farm, we value people, excellence, collaboration, innovation, and integrity.

More like this: