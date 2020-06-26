GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation confirmed on Friday that it has discovered 11 positive COVID-19 cases with residents and 4 staff members.

Bev Farm Foundation Executive Director John Huelskamp said Beverly Farm did testing of all the residents and staff in the area where the employee worked on June 24 and discovered the 15 total with COVID.

An employee was not feeling well during a shift and left for the day this past week and that led to the testing, the executive director said.

Beverly Farm then proceeded to use a company advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health and tested everyone else, both staff and residents. Those results should be back by the end of the weekend, he said. He said appropriate actions will be taken if anyone else is determined to have COVID-19.

Since March 13, Huelskamp said Beverly Farm had not had any positive COVID-19 cases. Several procedures of COVID-19 checking are in place each day. Temperature checks are a daily routine, along with social distancing, masks, numerous other COVID-19 disinfecting techniques, and much more, he said.

“We were able to get to 100 days COVID free,” he said. “The residents with COVID-19 have been isolated for 14 days in their quarters and the employees will also be quarantined at their homes and have to have three straight days fever free before they come back. Luckily, none of the residents have shown any signs of the symptoms yet.”

