GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation is proud to announce that Crystal Officer, Chief Executive Officer, has been named one of the “Top 100 St. Louisans to Know to Succeed in Business” by St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM). Officer, along with other honorees, will be recognized in the publication’s April 2025 issue and at a special awards luncheon on April 8, 2025.

The annual Top 100 St. Louisans to Know list recognizes key executives, financiers, notable achievers, connectors, and other influential business and community leaders who make significant contributions to the regional business landscape. A panel of community leaders selects honorees based on their impact and dedication to fostering business success and community growth in the St. Louis region.

Crystal Officer has served as CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation since June 2021, leading the organization in its mission to provide innovative and compassionate care for individuals with developmental and intellectuals disabilities. Under her leadership, Beverly Farm continues to expand its services, enhance sustainability efforts, and strengthen its partnerships within the business and nonprofit communities.

“I am truly honored to be recognized among so many outstanding leaders in the St. Louis region,” said Officer. “At Beverly Farm, we are committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and I share this recognition with our dedicated team, supporters, and the individuals we serve.”

About Small Business Monthly

St. Louis Small Business Monthly is a leading publication dedicated to small- and mid-sized businesses in the St. Louis area, providing valuable resources and insights to help businesses grow and succeed. In addition to its monthly publication, SBM hosts the St. Louis Business Expo, the largest business-to-business trade show in Missouri.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

For more information, visit the Beverly Farm website at beverlyfarm.org.

