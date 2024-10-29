GODFREY – Beverly Farm Foundation is excited to announce its upcoming #Racing4BeverlyFarm Golf Scramble Fundraiser, to be held at Grip & Sip in Cottage Hills, Illinois, on Saturday, November 16, 2024. This unique and fun event will support Beverly Farm's mission to enhance the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in this indoor, 9-hole scramble using Grip & Sip’s state-of-the-art golf simulators. The event will provide a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere where participants can compete for prizes, connect with other golf enthusiasts, and support a great cause.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Grip & Sip for this exciting event,” said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, have fun, and make a real difference in the lives of the individuals we serve.”

“Participants can register for this golf scramble in teams of two,” said Taylor Justice, Chief Development Officer of Beverly Farm Foundation. “There will be a maximum of 30 teams competing. When registering you can specify your preference for a morning or afternoon tee time, and we will do our best to accommodate you. With this being an indoor event using golf simulators there’s also no risk of rain or other inclement weather possibly impacting play in mid-November.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 First Tee Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Event Type: 9-Hole Simulator Scramble

9-Hole Simulator Scramble Registration Fee: $50 per person (2-person teams)

$50 per person (2-person teams) Flighted Payouts & Shootout for Top Teams

Location: Grip & Sip, 139 W. MacArthur Drive, Cottage Hills, IL 62018

Grip & Sip, 139 W. MacArthur Drive, Cottage Hills, IL 62018 Additional Fun:

$10 Putting Contest



$10 Chipping Contest



Cooler of Booze Raffle (1 ticket for $5 or 5 tickets for $20)

To Register Visit: givebutter.com/bffgolfscramble

All monies raised from this golf scramble will help support the #Racing4BeverlyFarm matching gift campaign and will be matched 4X. The #Racing4BeverlyFarm matching gift campaign directly benefits the programs and services Beverly Farm Foundation provides for the nearly 300 men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities who call Beverly Farm home. Beverly Farm, founded in 1897, is a community committed to creating loving, caring homes, supportive programs, and enriching opportunities for its residents.

To register for the #Racing4BeverlyFarm Golf Scramble Fundraiser or for more information, visit givebutter.com/bffgolfscramble.

For inquiries about available sponsorship opportunities or other tournament-related questions, contact Taylor Justice at 618-466-0367 ext. 649 or tjustice@beverlyfarm.org.

Join us at Grip & Sip for an afternoon of fun, camaraderie, and the chance to make a difference in our community. We hope to see you on November 16th!

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

For more information, visit the Beverly Farm website at beverlyfarm.org.

Golfers competing in the #Racing4BeverlyFarm Golf Scramble will play indoors on Grip & Sip’s state-of-the-art golf simulators.