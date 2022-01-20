GODFREY – Beverly Farm will be holding a one-day hiring event on its campus on Friday, January 21, 2022. During this special one-day hiring event, job seekers interested in new career opportunities can learn about and apply for full-time positions as Direct Support Persons (DSPs), Shift Supervisors, Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals (QIDPs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and Registered Nurses (RNs). Recruiters will be hiring on the spot.

Join our Beverly Farm family. A rewarding career awaits helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their best lives. As a member of the Beverly Farm family, you’ll enjoy great benefits, opportunities for advancement, and paid training. Experience is preferred, but not required.

Beverly Farm One-Day Hiring Event

When: Friday, January 21, 2022

Where: Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL

Times: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks are required and all safety protocols and social distancing measures will be followed during this hiring event. Interested applicants should bring a copy of their resume and their valid driver’s license or state ID. Recruiters will be interviewing and hiring on the spot.

For this hiring event, enter the Beverly Farm campus at the main entrance and follow the signs to the Groves B. Smith Recreation Center gym.

You can view our current job openings and apply online if you prefer on our career website: www.beverlyfarm.org/careers. For additional information, call 618-466-0367.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. More than 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

