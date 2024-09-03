BETHALTO - Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 recently celebrated the renovation of Trimpe Middle School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Over the summer, the middle school was repainted and new tile flooring was installed. The district also replaced the HVAC unit. Administrators and Board of Education members celebrated the renovations by cutting the ribbon on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

“These renovations are more than just updates to our building; they are investments in a positive learning environment,” said Laura Gipson, principal at Trimpe. “They show that we care about the spaces where our students learn and our staff work, and that we are committed to providing the best possible atmosphere for success.”

Gipson noted the renovations improve the school’s aesthetics, but also signify a focus on the students and teachers who spend every day in the building. She said all of the renovations aim to create “a vibrant, positive environment where everyone feels motivated and inspired.”

Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin echoed Gipson and added that Trimpe Middle School is one of the oldest buildings in the district. She expressed gratitude for the construction workers who made the renovations during the summer, as well as the teachers and staff who have returned to the building to teach during the school year.

“It is clear that this institution is not just a building, but a vibrant community of learning, growth and support,” Griffin said. “With these newly renovated facilities, we are not just investing in infrastructure, but in the future of the students we serve. These walls will witness countless moments of discovery, collaboration and achievement. They will be the backdrop for friendships forged, challenges overcome and dreams pursued.”

