FULTON, Mo. (January 16, 2020) - Susan Buchanan from Bethalto, IL, was named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Buchanan is a Junior at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes those Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

Article continues after sponsor message

The list includes 35 freshmen, 45 sophomores, 58 juniors and 93 seniors.

"On behalf of the Blue Jay Nation, I want to congratulate our hard-working students for their exemplary academic performance," says Dr. Fletch Lamkin, President of the College. "They represent the long-standing tradition of intelligence and scholarship experienced in a Westminster education."

Founded in 1851 and home of Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech, Westminster College in Fulton, MO, is ranked prestigiously by U.S. News & World Report as a National Liberal Arts College. The College is in the top 15 percent for graduate earnings and boasts a 97 percent placement rate. Westminster also is a Forbes Best Value College. Westminster focuses on educating and inspiring students to find the power in their purpose in order to become the world leaders of tomorrow.

More like this: