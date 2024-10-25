Bethalto resident Quentin Downing is celebrated not only for his years of service in the United States Army but also for the impact he has made as a husband, father, grandfather, stepdad, and friend. His family and loved ones express their deep gratitude for his dedication and the sacrifices he made during his three years of military service.

Downing’s commitment to serving his country is a point of pride for his family, who honor him with heartfelt thanks. As he moves into this new chapter of life, they wish him health, happiness, and many joyful moments ahead.

Thank you, Quentin Downing, for your service and the strength you bring to your family and community.

