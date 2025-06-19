Our Daily Show Interview! Bethalto Spirit: Farmer's Market, Music in the Park, & More!

BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto and Bethalto Spirit will host their Music in the Park series at 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer through August.

Community members are invited to Bethalto Central Park to hear a variety of music every Thursday night until Aug. 21, 2025. Trella, with the Bethalto Spirit nonprofit, explained that Music in the Park started in the 1980s, but “kind of just fizzled out” until she and a friend revived it three years ago.

“It’s just grown a little bit every year,” Trella said. “This is the third year, I believe, that I’ve done it, and that has been my goal, to just make it a little better every year.”

When Trella and Bethalto Spirit first started talking about restarting Music in the Park, they knew they needed to fundraise. They held a few yard sales to raise money, and Trella’s friend hid the money under her mattress until the time came to pay the bands.

These days, Bethalto Spirit has “very generous” sponsors to support them, and they draw around 200 people every Thursday night to enjoy the music. They also hold a 50/50 raffle and a “mini market,” with one baker and farmer selling their wares throughout the hourlong show.

“It was so sweet,” Trella shared. “The people who come are retired, let’s say. So they like being able to have some tomatoes and some sweets and stuff. It’s been really nice, just a little thing to add.”

This year’s lineup is especially exciting. On June 19, attendees can enjoy Paul Jarvis as Willie Nelson, followed by Cherry & Jerry on June 26. Trella is eager to welcome Garden Party on July 3, and she encourages people to wear their red, white and blue.

This will be followed by Left Hand Cowboy on July 10 and the Boeing Employees’ Concert Band on July 17. B.C. Homegrown takes the stage on July 24, featuring a special performance by Trella’s neighbor.

Steve Shininger performs on July 31, then Midwest Avenue follows on Aug. 7. The season rounds out with Shaefor & Simes performing Beatles songs on Aug. 14 and the U.S. Air Force Band on Aug. 21.

Trella also thanked the Village of Bethalto for the new shade structure they installed over the bandstand.

“It’s so beautiful,” she said. “It just elevates our space. I’m not sure if it helps with the sound; I think maybe it does. But that was a really nice addition.”

She believes the lineup, sponsors and structure have all contributed to make this season of Music in the Park one of their best yet. As the season continues, she hopes to see many families and friends come out to enjoy the music.

For more information about Music in the Park and Bethalto Spirit, visit their official Facebook page or the official Bethalto Spirit website at BethaltoSpirit.com.

