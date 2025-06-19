BETHALTO — Lucky S. Nance, 20, of Bethalto, was charged Wednesday, June 18, 2025, with multiple counts related to child pornography and unauthorized video recording, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges, filed on June 18, 2025, include four counts of child pornography classified as felonies ranging from Class 3 to Class X, as well as one count of unauthorized video recording, a Class 3 felony. The full list of charges against Nance is as follows:

Count I: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)

Count II: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)

Count III: Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony)

Count IV: Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony)

Count V: Child Pornography (Class 3 Felony)

Count VI: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony)

Count VII: Unauthorized Video Recording (Class 3 Felony)

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation began on May 15, 2025, when the Bethalto Police Investigation Division received information from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services regarding unauthorized video recordings at a residence. Police worked in conjunction with the department to gather evidence and conduct interviews linking Nance to the unauthorized recordings of a minor.

Search warrants executed during the investigation revealed that Nance had also possessed and disseminated child pornography. Following the charges, Nance was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail. Judge Ryan Jumper has ordered that Nance be remanded to jail, with the State’s Attorney’s Office seeking detention in the case.

Authorities emphasize that all defendants, including Nance, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: