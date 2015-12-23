EAST ALTON – One thing about hockey, if you don't get a lot of shots on goal, it's going to be difficult to win a game.

Ask Bethalto hockey coach Derek Kahl; he saw Freeburg/Waterloo hold his Eagles to 16 shots on goal and took advantage of a five-goal second-period explosion to defeat Bethalto 8-3 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

“If you look at the shots on goal in the first period, we were totally outshot,” Kahl said. “Our goalie (Justin Meyer) in the first period; in the second period, we started to get tired, and in the third period, they wore down just like we did.

“If you only get 16-17 shots on goal in a game, it's kind of hard to win.”

Despite the loss, Kahl was happy with his team's effort. “It was just one of those nights for us,” Kahl said. “We skated well, skated hard. We could have moved the puck a little bit better than we did, but all in all, this was probably our second-best performance of the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We talked to them in the locker room after the game that you can't always tell by the scoreboard how well you played the game. When we played Edwardsville, they beat us 12-0, but we skated fabulously that night. We came out tonight, we got beat 8-3, we skated another good game. The scoreboard doesn't always indicate how well you play.”

Both the Eagles and Raging Bulldogs traded goals in the opening 14 minutes; Freeburg got the lead with 4:26 left in the first when Scott Nanney scored unassisted, but Bethalto tied the game 37 seconds later when Anthony Russo found Joe Watson with a pass, with Watson putting the puck home past Bulldog goalie Peyton Hamilton.

The Bulldogs opened the second period with a goal at 3:34 from Ray Meng, assisted by Adam Phelps, to get the lead back, then got goals from Jack Lugge (from Parker McDonald) and Spencer Schuchman (from Lugge and McDonald) to open up a 4-1 lead. The Eagles got one goal back on a power play when, with Schuchman off for roughing, Konnor Loewen took a feed from Watson and scored with 5:05 left in the period to cut the Bulldog lead to 4-2.

Freeburg restored the three-goal lead on their own power play when Nanney scored from Jacob Pitt with 1:35 to go in the period, then extended the lead to 6-2 with just 35.3 seconds left when Logan Crowl scored unassisted. Phelps then scored a shorthanded goal in the third period to make it 7-2, but Gage Wendel scored unassisted with 5:08 left to make it 7-3 in Freeburg's favor. Nanney got the final goal of the game, with an assist from Phelps, with 37.8 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Freeburg had 22 shots on goal for the evening, with Meyer recording 14 saves; Hamilton faced 16 Bethalto shots and had 13 saves.

The Eagles return to the ice for a 7:15 p.m. Monday clash against Columbia, then meet East Alton-Wood River at 7:15 p.m. the next day; both games will be at East Alton.

More like this: