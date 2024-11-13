ALTON - The Alton River Dragons announce two more players have signed on for the 2025 season. Infielder Bryer Arview has agreed to return for his third season and is joined by newcomer catcher/infielder Matt Carrano

A Civic Memorial graduate, Arview is a red-shirted freshman at John A. Logan Community College. He first joined the River Dragons straight from high school in the summer of 2023 and returned last season. Over two seasons he has played in 51 games, hitting six doubles, a home run and driving in 18 runs. Arview will enter the 2025 season with a chance to become only the fourth player in team history to appear in 100+ games.

From Civic Memorial, he originally went to Western Kentucky before transferring to John A Logan Community College for this academic year.

In high school, along with being a standout on the baseball diamond, he also excelled as the school’s football quarterback before deciding to focus on baseball heading into his senior season.

Along with Arview, the River Dragons are excited to welcome Carrano out of Parkland College. He is a freshman in standing from Burbank, IL who is a kinesiology major. A graduate of St. Laurance High School, he was All-Conference First Team, and All-Area Honorable Mention while in high school.

The signings of Arview and Carrano are additions to the previously announced returns of pitcher Jackson Parrill and introduction of new pitcher Trent Markezich.

Planning for the 2025 Alton River Dragons season is already underway. A season of “re-birth” will commence shortly after Memorial Day 2025 and the area should get ready for a whole new attitude around Lloyd Hopkins Field! Announcements regarding more player signings, the game schedule, new promotions and more will be coming over the next few months.

