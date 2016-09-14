SHIPMAN – A Bethalto woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 16, just west of Walker Road.

The woman was Sandra Slezinger, 63, of Bethalto. A passenger, Thelma Branch, 83, of East Alton, was airlifted by Arch to St. Louis University Hospital.

The vehicle – a 2008 Kia passenger car - was traveling westbound when it left the roadway to the right. Illinois State Police said the driver over-corrected back onto the roadway, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled across the eastbound lanes and left the roadway to the left, State Police said. The vehicle hit the embankment where it proceeded to roll over.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

Agencies responding were Illinois State Police, Macoupin County Coroner, Bunker Hill Fire and Ambulance, Shipman Fire Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. Illinois Route 16 was shut down approximately 3 hours because of the crash, Illinois State Police said. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

(All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law).

