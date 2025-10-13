Village of Bethalto Council Meeting

BETHALTO – Discolored water continues to raise concerns in Bethalto, where a state agency has tested and determined the water to be safe. Amid ongoing collaboration between the state and village, some residents remain unconvinced Bethalto officials are doing all they can to address the issue.

Public Works Director Rod Cheatham said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has extensively tested water samples from around the village in recent weeks, and the results from each of those tests show levels of iron and manganese below the state’s Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs). He said three individual water customers also requested testing directly from the IEPA, which showed the same results.

Cheatham said the village also conducted its own tests for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on Oct. 7, 2025, which all came back clear. He said he and IEPA representatives have been meeting via Zoom to discuss possible financial assistance options to help replace the village’s deteriorating water mains, which is believed to be contributing to Bethalto’s ongoing water discoloration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Resident Shaun Flatt asked village officials what they had done to investigate the root cause of the discolored water. He urged them to not only find a solution to the current problem, but to find ways to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

Mayor Gary Bost largely dismissed Flatt’s comments, claiming village staff have been beyond transparent on the issue. “We’ve been more than open,” Bost said. “It doesn’t matter what we say to you, you really don’t believe us anyway.”

Rosie Brown, Alton’s current Ward 4 Alderwoman and a candidate for State Representative, said she believes Mayor Gary Bost and his staff are doing everything in their power to address the village’s water discoloration issues. Still, she raised concerns about the gap in access between those who can afford to buy water from other sources and those who cannot.

“My concern as your neighboring city is, how are people who can’t afford to go out and buy water from the stores and everything, how are they surviving? … My passion, my concern is all about the people,” Brown said. “What is going on with the people that can’t afford to buy water for their babies, or their children, and even for themselves?”

According to a village press release from last month, the IEPA believes Bethalto’s water discoloration is being caused by a combination of iron, from deteriorating cast iron water mains, and manganese, which is found in raw well water. The release states Bethalto’s own testing results “show the presence of iron and manganese at levels below the MCLs and not harmful to human health.” It also outlines the progress village officials have made on the issue, the next steps being taken, and guidance for Bethalto residents.

A full recording of the Oct. 13, 2025 Bethalto Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: