Village of Bethalto Council Meeting

BETHALTO – After more than four decades with the village, Ken Balsters’s resignation as Bethalto Village Attorney was unanimously approved on Monday night, Aug. 11, 2025.

“This one’s a little hard for me because we are coming to the end of an era,” Mayor Gary Bost said. “The gentleman sitting next to me has been here for 42 years, and he has announced his resignation.”

The mayor presented Balsters with a commemorative engraved glass plaque, which he presented “with grateful appreciation of 42 years of remarkable service.”

“Your dedication, professionalism, and commitment have had a lasting impact on the Village of Bethalto and the many lives you have touched,” Bost added. “Know that your legacy will continue to inspire for generations to come.”

The mayor then presented Balsters with the award, and the two shook hands as attendees erupted into applause. The longtime village attorney’s resignation was then unanimously approved.

Bost recommended the Bassett & Gabriel Law Office serve as the interim Village Attorney to replace Balsters, given the work the firm has done with the village throughout the years.

A full recording of the Aug. 11, 2025 Bethalto Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

