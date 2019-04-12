BETHALTO - On April 12, 2019, Bethalto Police sought and received two felony criminal charges against Bethalto Village Inspector George Tucker.

Madison County State’s Attorney charged Tucker with Count One: Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony) and Count Two: Theft Over $500 (Class 3 Felony). Bond was set at $30,000. Tucker subsequently turned himself in and posted bond on the above charges, the Bethalto Police Department said. He was released pending a future court appearance.

On Feb. 20, 2019, the Bethalto Police Department initiated an investigation of Official Misconduct after receiving information from a local apartment complex manager. The manager alleged a Village of Bethalto occupancy inspector had not completed inspections which his company had requested and paid for. Village Inspector George Tucker was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 21, 2019, by Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The Bethalto Police Department conducted a thorough investigation with the assistance of the Village Treasurer.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

