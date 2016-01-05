BETHALTO - The Madison County State’s Attorney office is working with the Bethalto Police in a case that occurred after the Bethalto Police Department responded to Zion Lutheran Church, 625 Church Drive, Bethalto, about unauthorized and surreptitious cameras in the church.

The Bethalto Police responded on Dec. 24, at 11 p.m. to the church for the first time. Between Dec. 24, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2016, multiple searches were conducted at Zion Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran School. The Bethalto Police as well as Zion Lutheran administrative staff performed the searches.

An adult male member of Zion Lutheran Church was taken into custody on Dec. 24, 2015, as the subject of this investigation. He was later released pending charges. The investigation is ongoing.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office said charges will not be issued today and did not know exactly when charges would be posted, but will keep the public abreast of the situation as it develops.

