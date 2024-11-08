BETHALTO - Jill Griffin’s office is filled with photographs.

The Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 superintendent invited her first-ever first grade class to her wedding; there’s a picture from the ceremony with 20 kids smiling gap-toothed beside the bride. On another wall in her office hangs a picture of her two children standing under an Eagle Nation sign — her “three greatest loves,” her husband often teases. And on her computer, a picture of a child being lifted by several hands. To her, this is what education is all about.

“I think part of my why is, I do believe that our children are our greatest asset. And I think if we can instill a love of learning in the next generation, it’s one of the greatest gifts that we can give them,” Griffin said. “It’s truly a field where all of these people come together around this idea of helping raise our children and being a part of their story. It’s something that I really, truly believe in to my core. It’s one of the honors of being in the position I’m in.”

As an administrator, Griffin has worked with many organizations to promote education in the state of Illinois. She currently serves on the Vision 2030 Statewide Planning Committee and the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees, and she is the vice president of the Southwest IASA Region of Superintendents.

Griffin started her journey in education as a first grade teacher in Edwardsville. But as soon as she got the opportunity to return to Bethalto, she made the transition back home.

Bethalto is where she grew up, where her parents and grandparents graduated. She met her husband as a student at Civic Memorial High School. Griffin said she loves the “small town feel” of the community.

“In so many ways, my story just began here,” Griffin said. “I felt like it was a perfect opportunity for me to come back to my hometown and do something that I loved and I was really passionate about.”

This passion is partly why this school year has been “unprecedentedly difficult” for Griffin and the school district, she explained. When an internal issue turned into a “media circus,” she said, it has been challenging to watch the criticism that Bethalto has faced.

“This last school year, we’ve had some unexpected turmoil, and it’s all stemmed from one singular internal issue,” she said. “And while I can’t provide information that would necessarily set the record straight, because I have an obligation to follow district policy, I can tell you that what the public thinks they know is as much misinformation as actual factual information.”

Griffin said that there are policies in place that prevent her from going into further detail, but she emphasized that the school district will prioritize transparency and education. She said that “whatever internal changes are needed at the Central Office will be completed” during the school year.

“Honestly, I’m not the story. I recognize it’s been portrayed that way, but it’s just not accurate,” she added. “It’s protected information, and it has to stay protected, and I can’t cross those lines. But I will do what I can to try and provide more transparency and understanding for the district and the community that I love.”

One consolation has been watching the reaction of Bethalto’s parents, Board of Education, and staff members. Griffin said the Board has received only two questions from parents, and there have been no complaints from either union within the district.

At the October 2024 Board of Education meeting, the audience applauded when Civic Memorial Principal Justin Newell spoke about the positives happening within the district. A union leader recently approached an administrator, upset that the district had received so much negative attention when there are good things happening in the schools.

“It’s gut-wrenching, because you watch the district that you love and that so many people love that are a part of it, being drug through the mud,” Griffin said. “It overshadows all the amazing work that occurs within the district by the people, the staff, every day. And they deserve better.”

While it’s been a challenging year, Griffin noted that it’s “just an absolute honor” to serve in the superintendent role at the Bethalto school district. She said she wakes up every day with “that fire in [her] belly” knowing that she is working “in service to the kids in our school district.”

She looks forward to the next chapter in the school district’s story. With several goals and a detailed strategic plan, she is confident in the district’s ability to succeed.

“Even on the worst day, and there’s been some rough ones, this is where I want to be,” she added. “It's with this group of people and this district and the community that I love. I’m committed to being here.”

