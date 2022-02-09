BETHALTO - The Bethalto Secretary of State facility location has announced it now requires appointments for driver services.

The Bethalto Secretary of State location joins other locations throughout the state that already have this in place for driver-related services. The Bethalto facility is located at 20 Terminal Drive, Suite 103, East Alton, IL.

"This facility provides driver services by appointment only," the Bethalto Secretary of State Office stated on its website.

"Seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and expectant mothers are welcome as walk-ins but are encouraged to make an appointment. Customers who need assistance in scheduling an appointment may call (844) 817-4649."

The Bethalto location says to schedule an appointment, click below:

